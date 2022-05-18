Gambia: Mayor Lowe Arrives in Kenya Ahead of Her Refela Presidency Bid

The mayor of Banjul accompanied by a high power delegation has arrived in the Kenyan port city of Kisumu ahead of the election on Wednesday.

Rohey Malick Lowe is preparing for the opening of the REFELA confab and the campaign proper today Tuesday.

Mayor Lowe, who is the current vice president of REFELA West Africa, is contesting for the position of president in an election slated for today Wednesday.

Hopes are high that she will sweep the polls, as The Gambia bid already got the backing of many powerful countries.

Participants at the confab will comprise mayors, governors, ministers, CSOs and sub-national and local government authorities of various countries in Africa.

It could be recalled that the mayor of Banjul was elected REFELA vice president for West Africa in February, this year.

REFELA is the acronym for the Network of Women elected officials of sub-national and local governments in Africa that regroups women members of the political bodies dealing with the governance of the local authorities and governments of Africa.

A 15-member executive bureau manages the network representing the South, North, Central, East, and West Africa regions.

