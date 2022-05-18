Gambia: Mayor Lowe Arrives in Kenya Ahead of Her Refela Presidency Bid

18 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The mayor of Banjul accompanied by a high power delegation has arrived in the Kenyan port city of Kisumu ahead of the election on Wednesday.

Rohey Malick Lowe is preparing for the opening of the REFELA confab and the campaign proper today Tuesday.

Mayor Lowe, who is the current vice president of REFELA West Africa, is contesting for the position of president in an election slated for today Wednesday.

Hopes are high that she will sweep the polls, as The Gambia bid already got the backing of many powerful countries.

Participants at the confab will comprise mayors, governors, ministers, CSOs and sub-national and local government authorities of various countries in Africa.

It could be recalled that the mayor of Banjul was elected REFELA vice president for West Africa in February, this year.

REFELA is the acronym for the Network of Women elected officials of sub-national and local governments in Africa that regroups women members of the political bodies dealing with the governance of the local authorities and governments of Africa.

A 15-member executive bureau manages the network representing the South, North, Central, East, and West Africa regions.

Gambia needs a stronger focus on nutrition to improve food security

President Kenyatta says LG Authorities are dispensable leaders in scaling up the role of intermediary cities

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X