Gambia: Book On Role of Religion in National Security Launched

The role of religion in national security is the focus of a recently launched book authored by Bishop Professor Dohn Augustym Bernards.

The book launch on May 11th 2022 at the National Association of Cooperative Credit Union Gambia (NACCUG) Hall in Bakau, also seeks to boost the existing relationship between religious leaders and security chiefs as well as discuss the way forward in strengthening security and religion in The Gambia.

The event coincided with the 6th edition of the Role of Religion in National Security, an initiative of the Pastors Intercessory Fellowship.

Addressing the gathering, Bishop Professor DohnAugustymBernards, highlighted that the world today is faced with numerous security threats; some are caused by overzealous religious groups and people belonging to different religious persuasions.

"It is the belief of the Pastors Intercessory Fellowship that this programme between religious leaders and security agencies would enable us work together in tackling security threats in our communities."

He also stressed the need for security services to work in partnership with religious leaders to monitor, update and alert each other of any malicious activities, mischievous intentions, revolt against leaders, outrageous atrocities, plans or terrorist devices that may destabilise or undermine the security of people.

Bishop Bernards also reminded people of the role of religion, which he said, include to assist in guiding, developing real advisory mechanism, liaise and cooperate with the security agencies as well as to share useful information.

"Accepting to fully support in protecting the leadership of governments and the national guided policies that can enhance the development and wellbeing of The Gambia people."he said.