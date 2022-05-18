Gambia: GPU Trains Affiliates On Anti-Corruption, Fundraising and Book-Keeping

In a bid to strengthen and build the capacity of its affiliates members to work effectively in thematic areas of rights and welfare, The Gambia Press Union (GPU) yesterday began three-day training for affiliate organizations on anti-corruption, fundraising and book-keeping at a ceremony at GPU Secretariat, in Fajara.

GPU is currently implementing a project on 'Affiliates capacity building', which is funded by Civic Society in Development (CISU) to empower and reform affiliates through a capacity building program.

At the opening ceremony, Momodou S. Bah, president of GPU revealed that the training is in line with the GPU's Constitution Section 20 (11) to strengthen the capacity of their affiliates, further highlighting the affiliates are significant and among the fundamental pillars of GPU.

"They have their areas of intervention and it makes the work of the GPU so easily in ensuring a professional media fraternity. The training will help enhance their capacities on ideas of how to raise funds for themselves and keep their records properly."

Mr. Bah further reiterated that the training would also help them to be more transparent and avoid being corrupt.

He emphasised that the affiliates are expected to do more to engage them to know their challenges.

On whether the affiliates are functioning as per their duties, he said they are trying but that a lot needs to be done in order to meet the needs and aspirations of their members.

"They should fulfill their obligations as mandated by the GPU's constitution, which is to meet with GPU at least twice per year, and pay their affiliate dues at the end of the year."

He thus called on non-affiliate organisations to come on board and affiliate with GPU, saying this would help GPU to know their work and partner with them.

Jebel Ceesay, programme manager confirmed that GPU is committed to helping the affiliates build their capacities in various aspects to have a good starting with their project implementation.

"GPU is always able to support and we will continue supporting you during your implementation period. The idea of the training is to build and equip you with the knowledge in order to continue your operations independently. "

Annette Camara, president of the Women Journalists Association of The Gambia (WJAG) described the training as fundamental considering that they are just starting after inheriting a zero account from their previous executive.

"The corruption aspect will help us with the previous experience our ex-executive had. It will also help us as part of our advocacy to send the message we want and support women. It is also fundamental for us to benefit from how to raise funds because if you inherited an association with little or nothing, fundraising should be a very important tool for you."

However, she revealed that advocacy is among their top priorities, saying their campaign plan is to make sure that every woman feels part of the association irrespective of their media role.

Further on the relationship between the GPU and its affiliates, Ms. Camara said GPU in supporting them as a union has pledged D150, 000 funding to kick start their first activity.