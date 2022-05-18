Gambia: KMC Apologise to the Point Reporter

18 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)

Following the publication on The Point Newspaper's front page lead story captioned "KMC Municipal Police use taser in arresting petty-traders", the Kanifing Municipal Council wishes to inform the general public and clarify that the Council has never purchased any taser for its Municipal Police Officers. The Council is taking strong steps to address the issue internally.

It is important for the general public to know that it is within the mandate of the Council to ensure that our streets are kept clean and free from illegal settlement of vendors, and in doing so we solicit the cooperation of the general public especially the media.

On behalf of the Lord Mayor, management and staff of the Council, we wish to sincerely apologize to The Point's Reporter and the entire media fraternity for the unguarded utterances by one of 'our officers' which by no means represents Council's view of the media.

KMC views the media as a valuable partner in the council's drive to transform the municipality into a modern city.

The Council wants to assure members of the media that its open-door policy towards the media remain unshaken, and looking forward to further strengthen our cooperation with the media fraternity.

BY MANAGEMENT

