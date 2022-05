press release

Minister of Finance, Mr. Enoch Godongwana to table the National Treasury Budget Vote

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table National Treasury's Budget Vote virtually in Parliament on Wednesday, 18 May 2022 at 14h00.

Supported by the National Treasury team, led by the Director-General, Mr Dondo Mogajane, the Budget Vote aims to outline progress made by the Department in its mandate to support efficient and sustainable public finance management and promote economic growth.