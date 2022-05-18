Tanzania: Over 532,000 Apply for Census Temporary Jobs

THE National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has so far received 532,347 applications for the 2022 Population and Housing Census temporary jobs.

Tomorrow (Thursday) is the deadline for submissions of the applications.

Addressing a news conference this week in Dodoma, the Acting Director of Population Census and Social Statistics, Ruth Minja, said by noon of 16th May, 2022, the bureau had received 532,347, up from 119,468 recorded on 9th, May, 2022.

On May 07, the government announced 205,000 temporary jobs for the 2022 population and housing census scheduled for August 23, 2022.

Ms Minja said out of the 532,347 applicants, 193,548, about 36 percent were employees in both public and private sectors, 58,566 equivalent to 11 per cent were those on self-employment while 280,233, being 53 per cent, were not on employment.

"I urge those applying for the advertised positions to follow the laid procedures to the end and attach the necessary documents" she said.

She stressed the need for the applicants to fill in valid phone numbers and email in the system in order to complete the application.

The acting director insisted that the applications were free of charge, reminding the possible applicants that the deadline is midnight Thursday.

The last census was held in 2012. Thus the 2022 census will be the sixth in the series beginning after the "birth" of the United Republic of Tanzania in 1964. Other censuses took place in 1967, 1978, 1988, 2002 and 2012