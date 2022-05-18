Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Invited for Rra's 20th Anniversary Celebrations

18 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Chairperson of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly (RRA), Mr Joseph Christian Léopold, met the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this afternoon, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Mr Léopold invited Prime Minister Jugnauth, also Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, to be in Rodrigues for the celebrations of the 20th anniversary of the RRA, to be held on 12 October 2022.

In a statement, Mr Léopold highlighted that the official invitation will be sent to the Prime Minister by the Chief Commissioner of Rodrigues. He pointed out that as Chairperson of the RRA, which is an extended arm of the National Assembly, his meeting with Prime Minister Jugnauth aimed at reassuring the latter that the RRA is working in the interest of the Republic of Mauritius.

On the other end, he underlined, Prime Minister Jugnauth guaranteed that he will provide all the necessary support so that the RRA can move forward on the right track for the benefit of its Members and to enable democracy to be spelt out loudly in Rodrigues.

Mr Léopold also recalled that his role is to ensure that democracy prevails in Rodrigues between the majority and the minority in the RRA.

