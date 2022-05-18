Mauritius: Chairperson of Rodrigues Regional Assembly Pays Courtesy Call On President Roopun

18 May 2022
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Chairperson of the Rodrigues Regional Assembly, Mr Joseph Christian Léopold, paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, today, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement, Mr Léopold highlighted that the meeting with President Roopun was cordial and that discussions focussed on the continuity of activities between the two Mauritius and Rodrigues. He seized this opportunity to appeal to the President for the latter's cooperation, guidance and support in order to strengthen unity among the population in Rodrigues and across the whole Republic of Mauritius.

Mr Léopold further recalled that the Rodrigues Regional Assembly will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year and stressed that this event should be marked with a white stone so that all Rodriguans can feel a sense of belonging to the Republic of Mauritius.

Moreover, Mr Léopold remarked that he uses his experience as a former Member of the National Assembly of Mauritius in a bid to bring every stakeholder together around a social project that would benefit Rodrigues Island. This social project will also contribute to keep democracy alive, he added.

