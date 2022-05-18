Central Africa: United States Welcomes Angola's Peace Initiatives in Great Lakes

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The commander of the United States Africa Command General Stephen Townsend Tuesday in Luanda praised the Angolan Government's commitment to the search for solutions to pacification of the countries of the Great Lakes region.

General Stephen Townsend was speaking to the press after participating in an audience with the US ambassador to Angola, Tulinabo Salama Mushingi, granted by the Angolan head of State, João Lourenço.

"Angola has been making excellent efforts to maintain peace in the region, but this must be permanent", acknowledged the head of the US military operations and activities in Africa, whose military base is located in Germany.

The American commander, who is paying a few-day visit to Angola, took advantage of the audience granted by the Angolan Head of State focused on military and maritime security issues.

Cooperation in the field of military training and exercises, equipment, security and joint operations was also addressed.

