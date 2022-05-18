Angolan MPs Prepare to Vote On Media's Legislative Package

Luanda — Angola MPs vote Wednesday in definitive the legislative package of the Media sector, during the 5th plenary of the National Assembly (AN).

The proposed amendments to the Press Law regarding the radio broadcasting activity, as well as the draft Law on Opinion Polls and Surveys are legislative initiatives that have already been analysed by the specialty commissions, thus they will get the final vote on Wednesday.

The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media, Manuel Homem, informed that the Press Law adjusts the need to include opinion polls in the Angolan legal system and the introduction of community radios as a principle that the media and the society had been fighting for a long time.

The minister said there are gains from a process of legislative reform, underscoring the increase of such actions in the sector with the aim to ensure greater plurality and democracy.

MPs are also expected to vote on the proposed amendments to the Merchant Marine Law and the organization of the Common Jurisdiction Courts.

The legal tool on Merchant Marine aims to create indispensable premises for the promotion of international maritime commerce and to adequate the best international practices, as recommended by the International Maritime Organization.