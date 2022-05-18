Angola to Have Radio Spectrum Monitoring Center

Luanda — Angola expects to have this year, a Monitoring and Management Radio Electric Spectrum Center to monitor interference in telecommunications systems, the minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Media, Manuel Homem said Tuesday, in Luanda.

The minister, who made the announcement at the opening of the 2022 Angola Tech Hub Forum on digital technologies in Africa, said the center would monitor the interferences that may arise not only in telecommunications operators, but also in different sectors.

On the level of the electronic telecommunications market and the role of the continuous need to monitor and regulate the telecommunications sector, the minister indicated that the center will help control communications in civil and military aviation, maritime service, use of broadcasting and communications frequencies, special communications services linked to defence and security agencies, among others.

The event held under the slogan "Angola's Leadership for Digital Transformation in Africa", is run by the Ministry of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Media (MTTICS), in partnership with Internet Technology Angola (ITA), in the ambit of the celebrations of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, May 17.

The event was attended by representatives of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) ecosystem in Angola and other countries.