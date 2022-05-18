Uganda: Wakiso Businessman Dies On Plane Minutes Before Landing At Entebbe Airport

A top businessman identified as Yusuf Kulembera left passengers and air crew in shock when he died aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane, moments before it landed at Entebbe Airport.

The incident has been confirmed by Vianney Luggya, who is the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a phone interview with the Nile Post, Luggya said that the deceased's death was confirmed by medical doctors from Kazuri health facility upon landing at Entebbe.

"One of the passengers who came in on an Ethiopian Airlines flight that landed at Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 1:47 pm was unfortunately confirmed dead by the Kazuri Medical doctors on arrival," Luggya told this reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The family proceeded to Mulago hospital for postmortem, which will help establish the exact cause of death."

The exact cause of death according to the UCAA mouthpiece was yet to be established by press time.

This website has established that the deceased was a businessman in Wakiso District, having been a resident of Katabi town council for over two decades.