Nigeria: Buhari to Decide Fate of Ministers Who Shelved Political Ambitions - Lai Mohammed

Three of the four ministers, who shelved their political ambitions, participated in the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday.

The Minister of Information and Culture,i Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari will determine the fate of those ministers who shelved their political ambitions.

The minister stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents after the weekly virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The meeting was presided over by Mr Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Four out of the 10 ministers, who earlier indicated their intentions to contest for different elective positions in the 2023 general elections, have shelved their ambitions.

They are the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva.

Mr Mohammed said he needed to confirm the position of things as regards the status of the returning cabinet members on whether they have been properly reabsorbed or otherwise.

The minister said: "The other question about ministers returning or not going, I think you need to give me more time so that I can tell you exactly what the situation is.

"Right now, I need to cross-check. I need to confirm again from Mr President what the situation is. You see the final decision on who is going, who's coming back, who's not going lies with Mr President"

Mr Malami was physically present at the Council's meeting on Wednesday, while Mrs Tallen and Mr Sylva attended the meeting virtually from their various offices in Abuja.

Mr Ngige, who also rescinded his decision to participate in the forthcoming party's primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reported to be on an official visit to South Africa.

Mr Ngige is attending the International Labour Organization (ILO) for a global conference on Child Labour in Durban.

Mr Buhari on May 13 met with outgoing 10 ministers at a valedictory session in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The ministers were those of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva; Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Tayo Alasoadura.

The Minister of State (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba, who had earlier tendered his resignation, was not present at the valedictory session.

(NAN)