Rwanda: Golf - Rwandan Pair in Zimbabwe for International Tournament

Rwandan duo Aloys Nsabimana and Celestine Nsanzuwera who are members of the Kigali Golf Club are representing the country in an international tournament in Zimbabwe.

The pair who are brothers recently returned from an international tournament in Ivory Coast where Nsanzuwera was among the best five whereas his brother Nsabimana also made the cut for the second round.

The pair left for Zimbabwe on Wednesday.

Andrew Kulayigye, the captain of the Kigali Golf Club indicated that the two youngsters are gradually getting to the bigger stage and it won't be long for them to explode in the sport.

"The two golfers made Rwanda proud in the tournament in Ivory Coast and it is also good for their development." Kulayigye told Times Sport.

"Now they are going for another tournament in Zimbabwe which begins on Thursday and they will come back on Monday. We believe they will excel and gradually they can compete in tournaments in Europe and elsewhere."

On his part, Celestine Nsanzuwera also indicated that the tournament in Ivory Coast boosted their morale as they played with some of the best on the continent and they want to build on that in Zimbabwe.

"It was a great experience for us as we continue to grow in the game. Going into the tournament in Zimbabwe, my brother and I hope to do even better." Nsanzuwera told Times Sport.

The two brothers also hoped to be role models and a reference point for other young people who want to take up the sport.