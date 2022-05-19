Rwanda: Swimming, Judo and Badminton to Be Added to Paralympic Competitions

The games of Swimming, Judo and Badminton are among new sporting disciplines that are going to be introduced to people with disabilities in Rwanda.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the General Assembly of the National Committee for the Handicapped in Rwanda (NPC-Rwanda) held over the weekend.

The NPC president Jean Baptiste Murema, told Times Sport that next year there will be three new games to be added to the existing ones.

"Next year we will add three new games to the regular season. The only downside is that bringing in a new game requires a lot of energy including people who understand its rules, it will take a lot of work but we will be working with other existing federations like Rwanda Swimming Federation which will help us," the NPC president said.

The body also decided to look into how they can start sports competitions for people with disabilities in both secondary schools and Universities.

The General Assembly further took a decision to have games for people with hearing impairments to be held before June.