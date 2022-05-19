Kenya: 38 Independent Presidential Candidates Cleared to Present Nomination Papers

Nairobi — Three-time presidential candidate Nazlin Umar and gospel singer Reuben Kigame are among thirty-eight independent presidential candidates whose symbols have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
The candidates are now at liberty to present themselves to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election to have their nominations scrutinized.
Here is the list:
1 Ndekerere Joseph Kundu
2 Gichira Ptah Solomuzi
3 Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki
4 Kamau George Munyottah
5 King'ori Peter Mumbiko
6 Nganga Gibson Ngaruiya
7 Nyagoko Jacob Oanda
8 Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo
9 Aoko Benard Ongir
10 Oganga Stephen Owoko
11 Awuonda Brian Oluoch
12 Munga David Chome
13 Odhiambo Kevin Onyango
14 Neto Bernard
15 Masira Erastus Nyamera
16 Kariara Muthira Eliud
17 Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi
18 Ngechu Moses Gichuki
19 Githii David Muhia
20 Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu
21 Mwarania Paul Muriungi
22 Mbugua Zablon Karanja
23 Kiprono Felix
24 Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau
25 Nzano Jared Chula
26 Lichete Reuben Kigame
27 Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki
28 Mbugua Benson Mwaura
29 Kinyanjui Edward Njenga
30 Otieno Duncan Oduor
31 Kingori Patrick Kariuki
32 Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal
33 Koue Grita Muthoni
34 Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy
35 Ngigi Faith Wairimu
36 Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin
37 Kihuha Esther Waringa
38 Munyeki June Juliet