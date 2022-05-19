Kenya: 38 Independent Presidential Candidates Cleared to Present Nomination Papers

18 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Three-time presidential candidate Nazlin Umar and gospel singer Reuben Kigame are among thirty-eight independent presidential candidates whose symbols have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The candidates are now at liberty to present themselves to IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election to have their nominations scrutinized.

Here is the list:

1 Ndekerere Joseph Kundu

2 Gichira Ptah Solomuzi

3 Katoni Benjamin Kevin Ndambuki

4 Kamau George Munyottah

5 King'ori Peter Mumbiko

6 Nganga Gibson Ngaruiya

7 Nyagoko Jacob Oanda

8 Jeremiah Nixon Kukubo

9 Aoko Benard Ongir

10 Oganga Stephen Owoko

11 Awuonda Brian Oluoch

12 Munga David Chome

13 Odhiambo Kevin Onyango

14 Neto Bernard

15 Masira Erastus Nyamera

16 Kariara Muthira Eliud

17 Nzamalu Samuel Mwangangi

18 Ngechu Moses Gichuki

19 Githii David Muhia

20 Ouma Pigbin Odi Mwengu

21 Mwarania Paul Muriungi

22 Mbugua Zablon Karanja

23 Kiprono Felix

24 Kanya Joe Stanley Kamau

25 Nzano Jared Chula

26 Lichete Reuben Kigame

27 Nyagah Jeremiah John Mwaniki

28 Mbugua Benson Mwaura

29 Kinyanjui Edward Njenga

30 Otieno Duncan Oduor

31 Kingori Patrick Kariuki

32 Ojijo Ogillo Mark Pascal

33 Koue Grita Muthoni

34 Nyangori Kemunto Dorothy

35 Ngigi Faith Wairimu

36 Omar Nazlin Omar Fazaldin

37 Kihuha Esther Waringa

38 Munyeki June Juliet

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X