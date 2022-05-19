Kenya: KCB Seeded Top for Season Opening Kabeberi Sevens

Nairobi — Defending champions KCB have been seeded top for the season opening leg of the National Sevens Circuit, the Kabeberi Sevens, to be staged at the RFUEA Ground this weekend.

The bankers have been drawn with a legion of Western Kenya teams in Pool A alongside perennial 15s rivals Kabras Sugar, Western Bulls and Masinde Muliro University

Hosts and defending Kabeberi 7s champions Mwamba headline Pool B which also features Nondies, Strathmore Leos and Mean Machine.

Meanwhile, newly appointed Kenya Harlequin head coach Paul Murunga will look to have a positive start with the new side and has been drawn in a tough Pool C with his former emplouers Homeboyz RFC, who he led to two Sevens Series titles during his time there.

Also drawn in Pool C is Menengai Oilers and Kenyatta University side BlakBlad.

Nakuru RFC's Wanyore lead Pool D and will battle alongside Impala, Northern Suburbs and Daystar Falcons.

Kabeberi Sevens Pools

Pool A: KCB, Masinde Muliro, Kabras Sugar, Western Bulls

Pool B: Mwamba, Nondescripts, Strathmore Leos, Mean Machine

Pool C: Homeboyz, Menengai Oilers, Kenya Harlequin, Blak Blad

Pool D: Topfry Nakuru, Impala Saracens, Northern Suburbs, Daystar Falcons