Kenya: Tennis Star Okutoyi, Commonwealth Bronze Medalist Ongare Among Athletes Handed Nock Sponsorships for 2024 Olympics

Nairobi — Tennis teen sensation Angela Okutoyi and Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Christine Ongare are among 11 athletes who have received sponsorship from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

Each of the scholarship holders will receive a monthly subsidy from now until August 2024 to support their training and qualification costs.

This includes specialised coaching services, equipment, local/overseas training, regular medical assistance and monitoring and other items that would assist the athletes so that they can focus on their journey to prepare and qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The athletes were nominated by their respective federations and presented by NOC-K to Olympic Solidarity for vetting by their International Federations based on their rankings and performances.

"The awards mean that the IFs have confidence that the athletes have the potential to qualify for the Olympics if they put in the work. The scholarships were given based on exemplary performance in the past and present of an athlete and what the future towards the Olympic Games at a glance seems," said NOC-K Secretary General Francis Mutuku.

NOC-K first vice president Waithaka Kioni, also the boss of the Kenya Volleyball Federation said; "We aim to place the athlete at the center of everything. This scholarship award to the eleven athletes will hopefully boost our qualification and performance as Team Kenya towards Paris 2024."

Among other athletes to land the lucrative scholarships include simmer Danilo Rosafio, Javelin thrower Alexander KiprotichBrian Mutua of table tennis, Mahabila Mathayo Matonya of Wrestling, Samuel Muturi of canoe & rowing, Zonal Triathlon champion Josette Umi Njeri, Cyclist Nancy Akinyi, Sharon Wakoli of taekwondo and Priscilla Mburu from sports shooting.