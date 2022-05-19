Nigeria: 7,600 Newly Recruited Kaduna Teachers Get Posting Letters

After 10 months of waiting, 7,600 newly recruited Kaduna Secondary school teachers have received their posting letters to various schools across the state following a Daily Trust report.

Daily Trust reported last month how the new teachers felt abandoned for nine months after receiving their employment letters without given posting letters and salaries despite completing their documentations.

It was gathered that the new teachers were asked to check into their portal to print the posting letters. One of the teachers who identified himself as Abu Hanifa expressed his happiness for the posting saying he has already submitted his assumption letter to duty at the Teacher's Service Board.

"I already printed and submitted my assumption letter to duty at the Teacher's board today (Wednesday). We appreciate your organization's news report about our predicament which led to these postings. I was posted to a secondary school in Igabi Local Government Area of the state, "he said.

According to him, his friends have also been posted to various schools within the state including southern Kaduna.

Another Teacher who also identified himself as Yomi said he was posted to Lere Local Government Area of the state, saying he was very happy printing his posting letter.

"I'm happy when we got the news that we should check the Teacher's Service board portal for our posting letters," he said.

Daily Trust obtained the letter issued by the Management of the Kaduna Teacher's Service Board (KSTSB) dated 17, May 2022 with the subheading, "Posting notification which directed the teachers to check their portal for their postings."

The letter reads, " This is to inform all the newly recruited Teachers for Secondary Schools in Kaduna State that their postings have been released. They are, therefore, advised to log onto their dashboards using their TSB file number and phone number to download their posting letters.

"Those that are yet to complete their documentation may experience difficulty in downloading their postings letters. Such teachers are advised to contact the Teacher's service Board Immediately for assistance please."