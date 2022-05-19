Nigeria: Mexico Unveil Squad for Nigerian Friendly in the U.S.

19 May 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Head Coach of Mexico's senior national team, Gerardo Martino, yesterday released his squad list for the international friendlies against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Martino's 37-man squad have Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Atletico Madrid's Herera Lopez Miguel and Sevilla midfielder Corona Ruiz Jesus Manuel.

The El Tri, as the Mexicans are known will play Super Eagles in the first friendly at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 28 before taking on Uruguay and Ecuador in the two other friendlies.

Eagles are to play Ecuador in a second friendly at the at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, on June 2.

The Mexicans are using the friendlies to prepare to take on Suriname and Jamaica in the Nations League.

The full list of players include; Goalkeepers: Acevado Lopez Carlos, Guillermo Ochoa, Talavera Diaz Alfredo, Cota Rodolfo.

Defenders: Include, Aguirre Germain, Alvarez Nahin, Alvarez Velasquez, Angulo Alberto, Julian Araujo, Araujo Alejandro, Arteaga Daniel, Dominguez Caesar, Gallardo Jesus Daniel, Montes Jasib, Moreno Alfredo, Kings Rosemary Daniel, Sanchez Eduardo, Vazquez Felipe,

Midfielders: Alvarado Fernandez Carlos, Artuna Romero, Beltran Cruz, Chavez Gerrardo, Cordoba Reyes, Corona Jesus Manuel, Guardardo Hernandez, Gutierrez Galadis, Herrera Lopez Miguel, Lainez Leyia Diego, Lira Mendez, Pineda Alvarado, Romo Barron Luis, Sanchez Erick Daniel , Vega Alexis.

Forwards:Raul Jimenez, Flores Marcelo, Gimenez Tomas, Martin Maz, Pizarro Thomas

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X