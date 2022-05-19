Nigeria: Mexico Unveil Squad for Nigerian Friendly in the U.S.

Head Coach of Mexico's senior national team, Gerardo Martino, yesterday released his squad list for the international friendlies against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Martino's 37-man squad have Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, experienced goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, Atletico Madrid's Herera Lopez Miguel and Sevilla midfielder Corona Ruiz Jesus Manuel.

The El Tri, as the Mexicans are known will play Super Eagles in the first friendly at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, on May 28 before taking on Uruguay and Ecuador in the two other friendlies.

Eagles are to play Ecuador in a second friendly at the at the Red Bull Arena, Harrison, on June 2.

The Mexicans are using the friendlies to prepare to take on Suriname and Jamaica in the Nations League.

The full list of players include; Goalkeepers: Acevado Lopez Carlos, Guillermo Ochoa, Talavera Diaz Alfredo, Cota Rodolfo.

Defenders: Include, Aguirre Germain, Alvarez Nahin, Alvarez Velasquez, Angulo Alberto, Julian Araujo, Araujo Alejandro, Arteaga Daniel, Dominguez Caesar, Gallardo Jesus Daniel, Montes Jasib, Moreno Alfredo, Kings Rosemary Daniel, Sanchez Eduardo, Vazquez Felipe,

Midfielders: Alvarado Fernandez Carlos, Artuna Romero, Beltran Cruz, Chavez Gerrardo, Cordoba Reyes, Corona Jesus Manuel, Guardardo Hernandez, Gutierrez Galadis, Herrera Lopez Miguel, Lainez Leyia Diego, Lira Mendez, Pineda Alvarado, Romo Barron Luis, Sanchez Erick Daniel , Vega Alexis.

Forwards:Raul Jimenez, Flores Marcelo, Gimenez Tomas, Martin Maz, Pizarro Thomas