Nigeria: There'll Be No Hiding Place for Bandits If I'm Elected President - Atiku

18 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijjani Ibarhim

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has said if he is elected President of the country, there would be no hiding place for bandits.

Addressing delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina on Wednesday, Atiku said it is the negligence of leaders that gave criminals breathing space.

He said if elected president in 2023 he will ensure that no criminal will unleash terror on innocent and peace loving citizens and go scot-free.

"We were coming to Katsina together with your former governor, Ibrahim Shema, in my private jet, and there is nowhere we could not see on the ground. Where is the so-called forest that the criminals are hiding that they cannot be reached?.

"I can assure you that if you give me your support to become president in 2023, the issue of insecurity will be among my topmost priorities and I promise to return peace to Katsina and the country," he said.

Atiku then highlighted other areas he would focus on if given the opportunity, to include national unity, economy, education, and devolution of power to states.

He thanked Katsina delegates for what he called their support in 2019 at Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, saying they helped him outshine other aspirants to lift the party's flag.

In his entourage were Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Senator Baraka Sani, Senator Abdul Ningi, Alhaji Adamu Maina Waziri and former PDP National Secretary, Umar Tsauni.

