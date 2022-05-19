Rwanda: Five Things to Know as BAL Tips Off in Kigali

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs are around the corner, with less than three days left for the showpiece to officially tip off at the magnificent Kigali Arena.

Eight teams, including four from the Nile Conference and four from the Sahara Conference, will lock horns to dethrone defending champions Egyptian club Zamalek.

Zamalek were crowned champions during the inaugural season after beating Tunisian side US Monastir.

Expectations are high among fans, more so because Rwanda has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, allowing easy access to the arena and participation in other activities associated with the tournament.

Local powerhouse, REG Basketball club--the current champions of the Sahara Conference tournament -- will be keen on putting in a strong performance.

In no particular order, The New Times outlines five major highlights you should know as the tournament nears.

1. Kigali arena returns to full capacity

Contrary to last year's season, the Kigali Arena will be operating at full capacity, BAL management confirmed.

The move is attributed to the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions, which were previously imposed on sports and social events in order to control the pandemic spread.

"The 2022 Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals from May 21 - 28 is going to be open to the public, fans, media, and guests in Rwanda, from across Africa and the world," BAL said in an email response.

2. Full Covid-19 vaccination, face masks required

Only fans and visitors who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to attend the BAL 2022 events.

The organisers said that fans and visitors attending games are expected to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination, two doses.

In line with the health and safety protocols, fans will also be required to wear masks for games and events.

Recently Rwanda lifted the mandatory wearing of masks in public, but people have since been encouraged to wear masks indoors. The public is also encouraged to get frequently tested while continuing to observe preventive measures.

3. Only local artistes to perform

According to BAL, a total of eight local A-list artists and groups are expected to thrill fans during the continental showpiece.

The artistes include one of the most popular disc jockeys in Kigali, Arnold Ishimwe, commonly known as DJ Toxxyc, Mashirika drama group, popularly known for being at the forefront of using theatre for development and using art in various forms to tell the message of Rwanda.

Others include Ish Kevin, who is currently regarded as the face of the Trappish genre in Rwanda, Ruti Joel a traditional artiste as well as Rwandan disk jockey Makeda Mahadeo.

Also to represent is Bushali, one of Rwanda's favourite rappers, Arnaud Mugisha Gatera commonly known as DJ Marnaud, as well as songwriter and lyricist Mike Kayihura.

4. Designated fan zone before and after games

Ticket holders have also been provided with a fan-zone to among others experience other activities off the court.

"The Fan Zone is open and accessible to the public on game days - three hours before tip-off and one hour after the last game. The fan zone will be accessible via the Amahoro Stadium secondary gate (next to Kigali Arena)."

The activities will include a 3x3 court, stage, live performances, merchandise store with BAL and REG gear, a Visit Rwanda activation area, food court (including BBQ and a drink).

Visit Rwanda is set to organize different activations including giving the chance to foreign ticket holders to win free flights to Rwanda. There will also be chances to win BAL jerseys.

5. Africa Day to be celebrated

As Africa's premier Basketball League, BAL has announced that it will join the continent on May 25 to celebrate Africa Day, a global commemoration of the founding of the African Union (AU) to celebrate the continent's diversity, success, and cultural impact.

"The league remains committed to use basketball to support Africa's development agenda by hosting BAL games in iconic African cities; facilitating the movement of people, goods, and services; contributing to local tourism; spurring infrastructure development, and more. BAL teams will don Africa Day t-shirts on May 25 as part of commemorative activities," BAL said in an email.