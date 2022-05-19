Tanzania: Higher Learning Institutions Encouraged to Focus On Researches, Innovations

THE government has asked higher learning institutions to venture into research for innovation in order to help the government attain national development.

Zanzibar First Vice-President, Othman Masoud Othman made the call in Dodoma during the official launching of the 2022 Innovation week themed: Innovation for Sustainable Development at the famous Jamhuri Stadium.

The week is being coordinated by the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through its Programme dubbed Funguo.

The Funguo programme aims to contribute to the ongoing innovation ecosystem by establishing a financing facility to provide investment support to innovative impact ventures in the country.

According to Mr Othman, higher learning institutions had its coal goal of doing research, underscoring the need for all universities to strengthen its capacity on the area so as to help the government have the best innovation policies which would in the end protect innovators to enjoy their creativity.

Mr Othman who represented President Dr Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar further asked the ministry of Education, Science and Technology in collaboration with other institutions from both parts of the mainland to prepare strategic plans that would protect different innovative works.

"The world has now been invaded by copyright criminals, in this regard, it is high time for the government to put up appropriate measures to protect our own innovative works so that those who came up with the innovations rip benefits of their works," he added.

The Zanzibar's first vice-president asked all Tanzanians to participate in the ongoing innovation week in order to exhibit their talents as well as showcasing the use of technology in different scientific areas.

He further reiterated the commitments by both sides of the union in strengthening capacity building, human resource and other infrastructures that would facilitate technological development in the country.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Adolph Mkenda, said about 862 innovators had registered themselves to participate in the innovation week this year and that 86 innovative works would be subjected to a thorough competition.

Also, Mr Mkenda said, about 50 different institutions are participating in the week, adding that there were 26 innovations that were at the final stages to enter into the market.