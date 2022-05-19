Angola: National Police Personnel Attend Human Rights Training

7 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — A group of National Police agents from the Center-South region of the country are attending a training seminar on human rights matters, with a view to protecting human dignity.

The training action, promoted by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in partnership with the General Command of the National Police, brings together staff from the provinces of Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla and Namibe.

The participants will improve, in two days, their knowledge on subjects on "Basic notions of human rights - The universal declaration and international treaties on the subject", and "The systems of international, regional and national protection of human rights".

There are also topics such as "The national strategy and the situation of human rights in Angola" and "Economic, social and cultural rights".

Speaking at the opening of the event, the national director of Human Rights at the Ministry of Justice, Yannick Bernardo, said that it was the first training action of its kind among several others that should be carried out in all regions of the country, within the framework of a protocol with the General Command of the corporation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X