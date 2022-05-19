Angola: National Police Personnel Attend Human Rights Training

Huambo — A group of National Police agents from the Center-South region of the country are attending a training seminar on human rights matters, with a view to protecting human dignity.

The training action, promoted by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, in partnership with the General Command of the National Police, brings together staff from the provinces of Benguela, Bié, Cuanza Sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla and Namibe.

The participants will improve, in two days, their knowledge on subjects on "Basic notions of human rights - The universal declaration and international treaties on the subject", and "The systems of international, regional and national protection of human rights".

There are also topics such as "The national strategy and the situation of human rights in Angola" and "Economic, social and cultural rights".

Speaking at the opening of the event, the national director of Human Rights at the Ministry of Justice, Yannick Bernardo, said that it was the first training action of its kind among several others that should be carried out in all regions of the country, within the framework of a protocol with the General Command of the corporation.