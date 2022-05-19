Angola: Cabinet Recommends Strengthening Primary Health Care

Luanda — The Social Policy Commission of the Council of Ministers recommended Wednesday in Luanda greater equity in the allocation of resources to municipalities, with a view to strengthening actions at the level of primary health care and reduction of communicable diseases.

The reinforcement of actions aims for an efficient, effective and inclusive implementation of public health programmes, in order to contribute, equally, to the prevention and management of road accidents and trauma, domestic and sexual abuse, so as to achieve national targets and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Commission, meeting at the II Ordinary Meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira, analysed the report of the Public Health Programmes 2018-2021, which describes the actions carried out in the scope of the main current diseases, namely malaria, tuberculosis, malnutrition in children, severe pneumonia in children under 5, tetanus, measles, Covid-19 and chronic non-communicable diseases.

At the meeting, an initial approach was made to the Proposed Law on Clinical and Biomedical Research, which contains the principles, standards, guidelines and rules that should guide the activity of clinical research on humans and animals by public and private institutions, for scientific and technological development in the area of health.

In the area of Higher Education, the Commission for Social Policy appraised the General Regulation for Scholarships of the Higher Education Subsystem, which aims to conform the period of application for scholarships to the new academic calendar and to clarify the assumptions of the application, in order to allow access to scholarships for citizens who are beneficiaries of special protection.

The regulation of the process of homologation and recognition of higher education studies, a diploma that aims to standardize the procedures, requirements and technical criteria that must be observed in the process of homologation and recognition of higher education studies was also analysed.

In the area of National Defence, the Commission analysed a set of draft diplomas that aim to adjust the regulatory norms to the Compulsory Social Protection System of the Angolan Armed Forces.

These projects include the Financing Fund for the Social Protection System of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Obligatory Social Protection in old age, funeral subsidy for military personnel, obligatory social protection in the case of death and disability.