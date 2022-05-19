Angola: Economic Agents Expecting Reopening of Luvo's Border

8 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Economic agents in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo, province of Zaire, are looking forward to the reopening of the Luvo border market, which was closed almost two years ago due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANGOP this Wednesday, the citizens said they hope that with the end of the State of Public Calamity in the country, the authorities will be able to reopen the northern border between the province of Zaire and the DRC, for the resumption of that area's commercial activity.

António José, economic agent, said he believes that, similar to what happened with the reopening of the land borders of Santa Clara (Cunene) and Massabi (Cabinda), the Luvo border, in the municipality of Mbanza Kongo (Zaire) might/should be the next one.

"Luvo is one of the busiest border posts in the country. Its ineffectiveness is creating several constraints for the inhabitants of the region and beyond", he recalled.

Maria Lukeba, who for years was dedicated to the sale of soft drinks in this border area with the DRC, said that the Luvo market, in addition to generating revenue for the state, was a source of livelihood for many Angolan families.

The municipal administrator of Mbanza Kongo, Manuel Nsiansoki Gomes, recently told the press that cleaning work has been taking place in the aforementioned commercial space for days.

He assured that the works in progress will culminate with the upgrading of this border perimeter, which is awaiting a higher authorization for the reopening of the fair and the resumption of trade with the neighboring country.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

