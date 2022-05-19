Mauritius: Mrs Tailly Celebrates Her 100th Birthday in Calodyne

press release

Mrs Marie Suzanne Tailly, born in Port Louis on 18 May 1922, celebrated her 100th birthday, today, in Calodyne.

In that context, an official ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity to honour the new centenarian. On this occasion, Mrs Tailly received, from the authorities, a cheque amounting to Rs 21,836; another one to the tune of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund; a bouquet; a centenarian medal; one certificate; and a set of cookware.

The Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck, the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Dr Anjiv Ramdhany, and other personalities as well as the close relatives of the centenarian, were present at the celebrations.

Mrs Marie Suzanne Tailly was born on 18 May 1922 at the Civil Hospital in Port Louis. Her father was a carpenter and her mother was a dressmaker. Her mother gave birth to six children (two sons and four daughters). Mrs Tailly studied up to Standard 3 and later worked as seamstress.

The centenarian lived in free union with Mr Georges Tailly before getting civilly married in 1971. From that union, she gave birth to 12 children. She has 11 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

Mrs Tailly suffers from high blood pressure and walks with the help of a walking frame with much difficulty as she met with a major road accident after the demise of her husband. She attributes her longevity to her hard work and dedication, as well as her belief in prayers and in God.

Latest statistics from the Welfare and Elderly Persons' Protection Unit of the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity reveal that the Republic of Mauritius has recorded, as at 17 May 2022, a total of 179 centenarians from Mauritius and Rodrigues. In Mauritius, the number of female and male centenarians stands at 143 and 27 respectively while in Rodrigues, the number of centenarians recorded are seven females and two males.