Rwanda: Teams Start to Jet in Ahead of BAL Playoffs

Teams that will compete at the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) have started to arrive in Kigali ahead of the much-anticipated showpiece slated for May 21-28.

This is the second edition of the BAL, which is the first professional league of its kind to be run by NBA outside North America.

The playoffs will see 8 African basketball clubs rub shoulders to find out who the new champion of the continent will be.

Among the teams that have arrived in Rwanda so far is Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) and Angola's Petro de Luanda, while US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan) and SLAC (Guinea) Zamalek (Egypt), and Town Tigers (South Africa) are expected to jet in on Wednesday evening.

The teams will be residing at the Radisson Blu Hotels and Ubumwe Grand Hotel.

The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination Playoffs and finals, with the winner crowned the second BAL champion.

REG will be playing against FAP in the playoffs.