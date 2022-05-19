Rwanda: Teams Start to Jet in Ahead of BAL Playoffs

18 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Teams that will compete at the playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) have started to arrive in Kigali ahead of the much-anticipated showpiece slated for May 21-28.

This is the second edition of the BAL, which is the first professional league of its kind to be run by NBA outside North America.

The playoffs will see 8 African basketball clubs rub shoulders to find out who the new champion of the continent will be.

Among the teams that have arrived in Rwanda so far is Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) and Angola's Petro de Luanda, while US Monastir (Tunisia), As Sale (Moroccan) and SLAC (Guinea) Zamalek (Egypt), and Town Tigers (South Africa) are expected to jet in on Wednesday evening.

The teams will be residing at the Radisson Blu Hotels and Ubumwe Grand Hotel.

The eight teams will compete in a single-elimination Playoffs and finals, with the winner crowned the second BAL champion.

REG will be playing against FAP in the playoffs.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X