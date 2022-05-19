Mozambique: Ex Maputo Council Invests 26 Million Meticals in Garbage Collection

Maputo — Maputo Municipal Council on Tuesday inaugurated new equipment, costing 26.8 million meticais (about 19,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate), for garbage collection in the city.

According to the Council's ;assistant director of Environment and Salubrity, Meriamo Novela, from now on the council will have six garbage collection vehicles under its management.

"The acquisition of these vehicles is part of our plan to guarantee the cleanliness of Maputo city", he said. "This is an investment of about 26 million meticais that will ensure the provision of minimum services in the municipality. Previously we had three vehicles, of which two are operational and one is being repaired".

For his part, the Municipal Inspector, Roberto Salomão, stressed that the main objective of the council is to keep the city clean and healthy, in partnership with private providers.

"With the acquisition of this equipment, we hope to improve our solid waste collection services, the provision of services to the sovereign bodies, as well as increasing our revenue through the contracts. We do not intend to replace the private providers that operate in the city's cleaning services", he explained.

The vehicles, according to the municipal inspector, will be managed in a way to benefit all neighborhoods of the municipal districts.