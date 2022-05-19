Eritrea: Warm Reception of Independence Torch

Mendefera, 18 May 2022- The Independence Torch that is touring five sub-zones in the Southern Region was accorded warm reception upon arriving at Misilam Dam, Dubarwa sub-zone.

The Independence Torch began its journey on 16 May from the Dekemhare Front where the last offensive for total independence of Eritrea was conducted.

Upon receiving the Independence Torch from the administrator of Dekemhare sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Aberra, the administrator of Dubarwa sub-zone, Mr. Frewengel Teklehaimanot said that Independence Torch is the symbol of perseverance and pride as well as strong resilience and commitment of the Eritrean people.