Eritrea: Independence Day Celebrations Epitome of Strong Resilience

18 May 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 18 May 2022- Nationals who gave their perspectives to Erina said that the Independence Day celebration is an epitome of the strong and relentless resistance and perseverance of the Eritrean people.

They also said that the Independence Day celebration is a day in which they remember the heavy sacrifice paid and renew their pledge to reinforce participation and contribute to preserving it and play a due part in the national development.

Indicating that this year's Independence Day is being celebrated at a time in which Eritrea registered shining victory in various sectors as well as in international sports competitions, Mr. Emanuel Beyn, from the US, said that the coming of Diaspora Eritreans to celebrate the Independence Day at home has its special meaning.

The residents also wished happy Independence Day to the people of Eritrea inside the country and abroad as well as to the Eritrean Defense Forces.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X