Sudan: Activists Held in New Detention Campaign

Khartoum / El Gezira — Sudan's Emergency Lawyers reported that the authorities launched an extensive detention campaign against activists in Khartoum and El Gezira on Thursday last week. On Monday, more people were detained, most of them in the popular neighbourhoods of Burri in eastern Khartoum, and Ed Deim, south of central Khartoum.

Lawyer Amira Mohamed said in an interview with Radio Dabanga's Sudan Today programme that 22 people were detained in Ed Deim on Thursday, and at least 18 protesters in Burri during demonstrations on Thursday.

The two groups were taken to Soba Prison in south-east Khartoum by order of a security committee, despite the agreement that they would be released on bail.

She said that among the detainees are many lawyers and students, as well as an activist suffering from tetraplegia, and a psychological disturbed person who has no connection with the protest marches against the military junta.

A number of minors were held from El Azhari in southern Khartoum. they were transferred to the Family and Child Court.

Mohamed said that Emergency Lawyers team send a memorandum of urgency to the governor of Khartoum calling for the immediate release of four urgent cases, including a university student whose registration period is about to expire.

In Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, eight activists (including two minors and four women) were briefly detained. They were all released on bail.

Resistance committees in Kosti, in White Nile state, reported the detention of one of their members following a demonstration on Monday.

Yesterday, the Wad Madani Resistance Committees organized a protest march, calling for the overthrow of the October 25 putschists.

Demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that the authorities used excessive violence to disperse them. They said that they regrouped on El Awgaf Street in the Grand Market and continued to address people in the market.