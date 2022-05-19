Sudan: Popular Actor Slain in West Darfur Home Robbery

El Geneina — Suspects have been arrested by police in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, after popular theatre actor/playwright Mohamed Yousef, known as Endokai, died in a knife attack during an apparent home robbery this week.

Listeners told Radio Dabanga that robbers entered Yousef's home in El Jebel neighbourhood, and during the incident, the actor was stabbed to death.

They say that the authorities have apprehended and arrested the alleged perpetrators.

The killing has prompted widespread condemnation, and cited as indicative of the poor security situation in West Darfur. Several sources lauded the actor's efforts to promote peaceful coexistence between the various communities in West Darfur through his artwork.