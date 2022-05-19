Sudan: Darfuri Refugees in Chad - 'Spate of Armed Robberies Ends Year of Relative Stability'

18 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Gaga Camp — Sudanese (mainly Darfuri) refugees in Gaga camp in eastern Chad, complain of increasing insecurity and armed robberies around and inside the camp.

A camp leader told Radio Dabanga that refugee Ibrahim Ali (40) sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand about two kilometres north of the camp, after which he was transferred to the health centre for treatment.

He explained that the camp also witnessed four cases of theft of mobile phones at gunpoint. A camp resident was stabbed in the head and rib cage, and two telephones were stolen.

The refugees demand the Chad authorities to put an end to the security breaches around and inside the camp, which have recently increased in frequency after relative stability for more than a year.

