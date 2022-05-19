Sudan: OCHA - 56k Displaced By Community Conflicts in Darfur, Kordofan

18 May 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Darfur / Kordofan — The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reports that 56,000 people have been displaced due to the recent conflict between local communities in West Darfur, South Darfur, and South Kordofan.

In its latest report, OCHA warns that the displacement occurred as a result of the violence in Kereinik and El Geneina in West Darfur, and the displacement of at least 2,900 people (569 families) from the Kabus area in Rashad locality in South Kordofan due to a 'tribal conflict'.

About 3,000 Sudanese refugees returned to Blue Nile state from Ethiopia, OCHA says.

In an earlier report in the first week of May, OCHA says that between 85,000 and 115,000 people were displaced due to violence in Kereinik, West Darfur.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X