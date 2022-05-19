Sudan: OCHA - 56k Displaced By Community Conflicts in Darfur, Kordofan

Darfur / Kordofan — The United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan reports that 56,000 people have been displaced due to the recent conflict between local communities in West Darfur, South Darfur, and South Kordofan.

In its latest report, OCHA warns that the displacement occurred as a result of the violence in Kereinik and El Geneina in West Darfur, and the displacement of at least 2,900 people (569 families) from the Kabus area in Rashad locality in South Kordofan due to a 'tribal conflict'.

About 3,000 Sudanese refugees returned to Blue Nile state from Ethiopia, OCHA says.

In an earlier report in the first week of May, OCHA says that between 85,000 and 115,000 people were displaced due to violence in Kereinik, West Darfur.