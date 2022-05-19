Cote d'Ivoire: Five Wounded From Clashes Near Ivory Coast Border

Kparbli — Five persons are said to have been wounded from clashes between locals and some Burkinabes due to land disputes.

A local journalist on the scene said that the clashes occurred between citizens in the Kparbli district in lower Nimba County, close to the border with Ivory Coast.

"The clashes took place between some Burkinabes and citizens of this place due to land business. The citizens said the Burkinabes are taking their land to do farming and the locals," Frankline Doloquie said.

The lawmaker of the district, Hon. Tuan Dorwoan Gleekia told the New Republic that the situation is serious and that they are calling on health authorities to send an ambulance for the wounded.

Hon. Gleekia

"Two persons are very critical from the shooting incident. Three persons sustained injuries. I have asked the head doctor in Tappita Hospital to send an ambulance to the place for them to get the others taken to the hospital," Hon. Gleekia said.

No death was reported but the situation is tense and citizens in the district are calling on the ministry of Justice to intervene.

A citizen from the district said, "some Burkinabes were among those wounded and taken to hospital in Tappita with some citizens. They used single barrel guns to shoot."

"We are calling on the ministry of Justice to send a team of security people down here but from yesterday, we have been appealing to them but no response. Do they want the situation to escalate before they send troops?

When this paper contacted the Justice Minister, Frank Musa Dean for comment, he promised to act on the request.