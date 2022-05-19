Ghana: Graphic Launches Tertiary Business Challenges

The fourth edition of the Graphic Tertiary Business Sense Challenge (TBSC) was on Monday launched in Accra with a call on business students to lead the business discourse to help shape the economy.

Organised by the Graphic Business, a publication of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), this year's TBSCis on the theme: "The Role of Business Students in Shaping National Economic Discourse."

It was sponsored by the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), Accra Brewery Ltd (ABL), PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc), MTN Ghana, Compu Ghana and Goil.

The TBSC aimed at developing the minds of business students to build successful business careers in the future.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of GCGL, Mr Ato Afful, said this year's edition, promised to be highly competitive as many business schools troop in to register and pitch their business skills against the best in the land.

He said the group stage contests would take place on various campuses in a selection of regions, starting from the Northern Region.

Mr Afful commended the sponsors for their immense contribution towards the implementation of the programme.

The Acting Editor of the Graphic Business, Mr Charles Benoni Okine, said the competition was to help business students at the tertiary level to be abreast of issues around business and the economy as a whole.

He encouraged students to take serious interest in the national economy, by sharing their views and opinions and make informed suggestions on policies, particularly, those designed to help them.

This he said was crucial because it was only through that, those initiatives could benefit them.

"Allow those who want to do politics to do so but as business students, you must be more interested in your future by keeping an eye on what will give you your bread and butter after school and not campus politics which is chaotic and full of mistrust," he stated.

The Director in charge of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, Dr Eric Nkansah,in a speech read on behalf of the sector Minister said education was the lever for the socio-economic transformation of the country, hence the government's commitment to increase Ghana's Gross Tertiary Enrollment Ratio (GTER) to 40 per cent by 2030.

According to him, the country's GTER stood at 20 per cent, an increase from last year's 18.84 per cent, falling short of the target of 25 per cent envisaged by the Education Strategic Plan.

"This has significant effect on producing a quality workforce across the various sectors of the economy and ultimately Ghana's Gross Domestic Product growth," he added.

He assured of the government's support to ensure the programme achieves its aim.