Angolan President Congratulates Norway On Constitution Day

Luanda — Angolan President, João Lourenço, on Tuesday congratulated the authorities and people of Norway on the celebration of their Constitution Day.

In a message sent to the King of Norway, Harold V, the Angolan statesman praised the "high level of achievements" attained by that European country in all sectors of national life, which are reflected on the fulfillment of the Norwegian people's aspirations for progress and well-being.

João Lourenço ends his letter by expressing to King Harold V the desire of Angola to continue to act in order to deepen the relations of friendship and co-operation that unite the two states, through contacts at different levels.

Angola and Norway established diplomatic relations in 1977. In addition to co-operating in the oil sector, the two countries have partnership in the field of Human Rights, having signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Public Consultations in 2016.