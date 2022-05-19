Angola Invests in Health Staff Specialization

Luanda — The Angolan government said Tuesday it has conceived a Medical Specialization Training Plan that has allowed the widening of the training process in 41 specialties, with nine priority areas to guarantee a differentiated assistance of the population.

The areas were chosen according to the epidemiological profile of the country, with emphasis on Paediatrics, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Orthopaedics, General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Intensive Care Medicine, Anaesthesiology and Resuscitation, Public Health and General and Family Medicine.

Currently at least 2,620 doctors have begun specialized training.

More than 16,000 health professionals in several categories have benefitted from short term training in all careers, while specialized post-medical training continues to be encouraged in several areas in Luanda, while the extension to other provinces is expected to happen in the near future, especially in the specialties of midwives, orthopaedics, anaesthesiology, instrumentation, among others.

The initiatives are part of the Country's National Development Plan to ensure the well-being of all citizens included in the 2018-2022 Government Programme, which aims to strengthen National Health Service by increasing access, quality and motivation of health professionals.

The number of professionals in the health sector in Angola increased from 63,738 effective professionals to 96,831 as a result of two public recruitment processes that caused an increase in the number of the staff by 35.01 percent.