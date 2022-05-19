Rwanda: Govt to Announce CHOGM Road Map

While previous high profile events in Kigali have been characterized with heavy traffic on some of the major roads, Prime Minister, Edouard alleged such fears that maybe related to the upcoming Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where more than 5,000 delegates are expected.

He said the government will soon announce a road map for the public to be used during the period of the heads of states meeting slated for June 20-25, so that while the guests are assured of seamless movement, interruption of citizens as they go about their business during the period of the meeting is also minimized.

"We are at a good stage. We have been building roads in Kigali, and very soon, we shall announce a road map that will indicate where CHOGM delegates will pass and where a certain area's residents will pass too. We will indicate alternative roads that don't impede movement of people," Ngirente said.

Several roads have been under construction, including the Kicukiro flyover, and the Kacyiru-Kimicanga road which is under expansion.

Ngirente added that Rwanda is ready to host the delegates, including aspects of how they will be accommodated.

Earlier this month, the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland QC said that over half of the association's 54 member countries had confirmed attendance for the meeting.

She added that on Rwanda's readiness to host CHOGM, the country has taken every step.