South Africa: Govt Communications Hosts Panel Discussion On Advancing Patriotism, Social Cohesion and Citizen's Rights to Safeguard South Africa and Its Institutions, 19 May

19 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As part of Africa Month 2022 celebrations, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in partnership with the Department of Arts and Culture will host a panel discussion themed "Advancing Patriotism, Social Cohesion and Citizen's Rights to Safeguard South Africa and Its Institutions".

Since the beginning of the year 2022, South Africa is experiencing a series of unsavoury incidents that relate to the destruction of public property, violent protests and burning of state institutions. All these have had a negative effect on service delivery and take away from the progress that the country has made in improving the delivery of services to the people such as the electricity supply and rail public transport system.

The discussion will explore the following:

What needs to be done to foster patriotism, social cohesion and a respect for citizen's rights amongst South Africans.

How can South Africans realise that the responsibility for safeguarding the country and its institutions is upon their shoulders as citizens.

We aim to:

Raise awareness on the importance of patriotism, promotion of social cohesion and safeguarding public institutions.

Appeal to the conscience of South Africans to embrace their role towards the preservation of South Africa and its good.

Provide a platform to discuss possible causes and solutions.

