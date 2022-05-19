Rwanda: Peace Cup - Resilient as Kigali Fights Back to Qualify for Final

Two sublime goals from Police's Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye was not enough as AS Kigali fought back to draw 2-2 in a crunch Peace Cup Semi-final second leg game at the Kigali Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite the draw, the Kigali City sponsored club went through to the finals on 3-2 aggregate after winning the first leg 1-0.

Muhadjiri Hakizimana set up Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye for the opening goal of the game in the eighth minute with a sumptuous 25 yard pass in which the striker latched on to and slotted past goalkeeper Ntwari Fiacre.

Police took control of the game and could have netted the second goal by the 12th minute but Muhadjiri's superb free kick was tipped over the cross bar by Ntwari to the relief of the AS Kigali fans.

From the 25th minute mark, AS Kigali started to come into the game as they had numerous setpieces which they wasted all.

AS Kigali decided to let their attackers namely Hussein Shabani and Lawal Abubakari to lurk around the Police penalty area and it yielded dividends in the 34th minute as the Police FC goalkeeper failed to grab a header and Lawal just poked the rebound into the net to bring the "Citizens" to level pegging.

Chances were far and few as both teams played tactically by leaving no spaces in the last ten minutes of the first half until the referee blew the whistle for recess.

Police FC started the second half with full force as they took control of the game once again with some delightful display.

Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye made it 2-1 for Police in the 57th minute with a courageous header inside the box after goalkeeper Ntwari Fiacre failed to grab his first effort.

AS Kigali stepped up their game with Haruna Niyonzima controlling the midfield but they still found it hard to break the Police defence.

Their persistency was rewarded in the 88th minute as Burundian Shabani Hussein netted his fifth goal of Peace Cup and 20th in all competitions this season.

Police ended the game with ten men as midfielder Eric Nsabimana was showed a red card which compounded their woes.

AS Kigali who played in the CAF Confederations Cup last year will be hoping to feature in the competition once again by winning the finals of the Peace Cup against either Rayon or APR.