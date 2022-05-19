Rwanda: RDB Launches Program to Fast-Track Private Sector-Led Transformation

To enhance private sector-led economic transformation, the government is partnering with PEMANDU Association, a global consultancy company to implement the Rwanda Private Sector-led Transformation Program (RPTP).

Rwanda Private Sector-Led Transformation aims to fast-track private sector-led transformation by fostering collaboration and accountability between the government and the private sector.

The private sector has a critical role in contributing directly to this vision and being part of the positive and constructive transformation of the country, Claire Akamanzi, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board said in her opening remarks at the launch of the RPTP.

The investment projects should contribute towards the targets of NST-1, the majority funded by private investment, GDP contribution and job creation.

There will be use of the BIG FAST RESULTS (BFR) methodology that will assist in identifying, assessing and facilitating impactful investment projects, while also ensuring problem-solving of issues to fast track the realisation of the projects.

Delegates follow a presentation at the launch of Rwanda Private Sector-led Transformation Program (RPTP) in Kigali on May 18.Courtesy

This will enable private sector companies to expedite the implementation of their investments.

Akamanzi said it is their sincere hope that the private sector participates fully in the program, given the advantages of accelerated problem solving through coordinated and rigorous discussions with all relevant stakeholders.

The launch was attended by the Minister of Trade and Industry Béata U. Habyarimana, State Minister in charge of the National treasury Richard Tusabe among others.