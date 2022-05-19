South Africa: Condolences for Late Former Johannesburg Mayor Moerane

19 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing of former Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Moerane.

Moerane passed away on Wednesday afternoon after a week in hospital following a motor vehicle accident.

The Presidency in a statement said: "The President's thoughts go out to Mr Moerane's wife, Fikile, and their four children, as well as the former mayor's extended family and network of friends, comrades and colleagues."

Moerane served the people of Johannesburg as mayor between 1 October and 22 November 2021.

He assumed office after the passing of mayors Jolidee Matongo and Geoff Makhubo in quick succession.

"This is a sad day for Johannesburg and for the nation, as we mourn the passing of a vibrant, young leader.

"Mpho Moerane was an entrepreneurial, multi-skilled leader, who placed his talents and creative energy at the disposal of the citizens of Johannesburg by moving into public office with vast experience as a business owner and, earlier in his life, as an artisan.

"We will miss his contribution to his political home, the African National Congress, and to the development of Johannesburg as one of our country's and continent's most important economic and cultural centres.

"May his soul rest in peace," President Ramaphosa said.

