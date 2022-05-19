Zimbabwe: Mbeu Parts Ways With Management

One of the rising local musicians, Mbeu, has parted ways with his management amicably after seven years of working together.

In an interview, the young crooner who launched his fourth album "Manera" online, expressed his gratitude towards his manager, Eugene Museredza.

Mbeu will now be working with booking agents, as he reviews the brand in line with his vision to come up with a hybrid project.

"Following the successful launch of 'Manera', we believe we now want to engage our fans through various platforms," he revealed in an interview early this week.

"Manera", the eight-track album, which boasts of several hit tricks and collaborations with various artists, further consolidates Mbeu's high level of ingenuity.

Born Ashton Tapiwa Nyahora, Mbeu added that he will soon return to the studio to work on new projects, while keeping an eye on the regional and international markets.

"We have been working hard to push the brand locally and regionally and let me say the response has been good," he said

To show that he has not turned his back on his local fans, the talented musician who is making a mark as an Afro-fusion and reggae artiste in Zimbabwe and beyond, will on May 24 rekindle his romance with his fans with a gig at ZimCafe backed by a full band.

On May 28, Mbeu will serenade music fans at SFX Braeside in the capital.

Some of the artistes that are expected on the night include Mwenewazvo, Tatenda Rushwaya and Mwenje.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The musicians are expected to serenade the crowds with cultural and Afro-fusion beats at the event dubbed "Africa Day Cultural Night."

On that day, Mbeu is expected to illuminate the stage with some of his popular tracks that include "Hukama", "Nguva", "Pfumo Richauya", "I Don't know" and "Bira", taken off from his latest album.

From the time he carved his niche at Pakare Paye in Norton while he was a boy barely in his teens, the musician's reputation has grown by the day and is now getting rave reviews from local and regional mainstream media.

Ably supported by his six-member band The Mhodzi Tribe, Mbeu, who plays the acoustic guitar, believes hard work is the key.

With four solid albums and several singles to his name, Mbeu now wants to focus on several musical projects, while growing his brand beyond the borders to cater for his growing and discerning fan base.