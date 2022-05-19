Rwanda: Family Safety is Key for Country's Development, Minister Bayisenge

19 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

Minister of Gender and Family Promotion, Jeannette Bayisenge has urged families to avoid conflict and fight against vices such as polygamy for the safety of households and development.

Minister Bayisenge highlighted this during the official opening of a national awareness campaign 'Safe and Resilient Family' that was launched on May 17.

The launch was part of an event that was organised in celebration of International Day of Families.

Celebrated on May 15 every year, the day serves as an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families.

Speaking at the opening of the event in Musasa sector, Rutsiro District, Western Province, Minister Bayisenge requested parents to encourage harmony for the safety of and development of their families.

"You need to avoid polygamy, family conflicts and drunkenness. Let us fight to have safe families. As long as there are conflicts in families, national development is hardly reachable," she said.

"If families are not safe, there will be no national development. Let us think about all the challenges and how we can get them addressed for the sake of the development of our families and nation," She said.

She emphasised how vices such as polygamy lead to numerous challenges in families-family issues which result in stunting, high birth rate among others.

"When all of this happens, we see children on streets, early pregnancies as a result of lack of safety at home," she noted.

Brigitte Ingabire, founder of Tubibe Amahoro, a local non-government organisation promoting peace building and working to help the district address family conflicts, said they are still facing challenges when it comes to family conflicts.

Jean Claude Niyobuhunguro, a local resident of the area shared that there is need for more awareness to eradicate such poor mind-sets seen in certain families.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X