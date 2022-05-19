South Africa: Consumer Inflation Steadies in April, Second-Quarter Outlook Bleak for Businesses

analysis

South African consumer inflation steadied at 5.9% in the year to April, while retail trade sales rose at a sluggish 1.3% in March. With inflation seen picking up further steam as interest rates rise, the outlook for the second quarter of 2022 is bleak for businesses that depend on the struggling South African consumer.

South Africa's benchmark Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 5.9% in April, unchanged from March, but is seen vaulting past the 3%-6% target range that the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) monitors like a hawk. And its response to the inflationary pressures building in the economy is expected to be appropriately hawkish. Its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to increase its repo rate by 50 basis points on Thursday.

Raging food and fuel prices, fanned during the past couple of months by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, remain the key drivers. Transport costs soared by 14.7% in the year to April, while consumer food inflation remains elevated at 6.3%.

"Headline inflation should continue to accelerate in the coming months. As it stands, the blowout in the rand has driven the month-to-date underrecovery in the petrol price to over R2 per litre, and this would add to...