South Africa: Disgruntled ANC Mangaung Group Takes On Interim Provincial Committee, but Denies Claims of Influence By Ace Magashule

analysis

A group of ANC Mangaung region members says it will take the interim Free State provincial structure to court of its own accord -- and claims it has not been swayed by suspended party Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

A disgruntled group of ANC members from the Mangaung region in the Free State who have threatened to take the party to court, have refuted claims that they are associated with the organisation's suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule.

These members want the party to address their demands which include the removal of the interim provincial committee (IPC) of the province, led by Magashule's political opponent Mxolisi Dukwana. They have set deadlines for the IPC to conclude branch meetings by the end of May, the Mangaung regional conference by the end of June and the provincial conference by the end of July.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, ANC member Ditaba Mokhutlo said there was a false perception that any one who opposed the current leadership in the province was pro-Magashule. He explained that their concerns about the party's interim structures were genuine and had nothing to do with the ANC's factional battles.

Dukwana served in the provincial executive when Magashule was the premier of...