South Africa: Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande Condemns Racist Urination Incident At Stellenbosch University

The higher education, science and technology minister, Blade Nzimande, on Wednesday condemned a racist incident that occurred at Stellenbosch University's Huis Marais men's residence on Sunday, when a white student, Theuns du Toit, urinated in the room, and on the study materials, of a black student, Babalo Ndwayana.

"There is no place for such behaviour or people at our universities," the ministry said in a statement.

Nzimande said: "The incident, like similar past incidents, points to a fundamental question about the continued persistence of oppressive social structures in parts of South African society that fosters a disposition in which a young person endows himself [with] the right to behave in the most egregious and abominable racist manner against a fellow human being.

"If it is the case that no person is born racist, as former state president Nelson Mandela correctly argued, where does such behaviour stem from?"

