South Africa: Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande Condemns Racist Urination Incident At Stellenbosch University

18 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

'There is no place for such behaviour or people at our universities,' the ministry said in a statement.

The higher education, science and technology minister, Blade Nzimande, on Wednesday condemned a racist incident that occurred at Stellenbosch University's Huis Marais men's residence on Sunday, when a white student, Theuns du Toit, urinated in the room, and on the study materials, of a black student, Babalo Ndwayana.

"There is no place for such behaviour or people at our universities," the ministry said in a statement.

Nzimande said: "The incident, like similar past incidents, points to a fundamental question about the continued persistence of oppressive social structures in parts of South African society that fosters a disposition in which a young person endows himself [with] the right to behave in the most egregious and abominable racist manner against a fellow human being.

"If it is the case that no person is born racist, as former state president Nelson Mandela correctly argued, where does such behaviour stem from?"

Minister @DrBladeNzimande condemns in the strongest terms what clearly appears to be a blatantly racist act, where a white student committed an egregious act against the dignity and person of a fellow black student at...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X