South Africa: Govt Welcomes Corruption Sentencing

press release

Government welcomes the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court sentencing of Businessman Veloro Davids and former Ekurhuleni employees Nilesh Singh and Andrew Mphusomadi who were involved in a corrupt IT tender. David received 10 years for fraud 15 years for corruption and Singh was sentenced to 10 years for fraud and 15 years for corruption. Mphushomadi, former IT senior manager at Ekurhuleni, was given a 10-year prison sentence, of which four was suspended, for money laundering.

Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele said: "This ruling serves as a deterrent to any persons involved in any form of corruption. The sentencing is a testament to President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address, which emphasized that government, guided by the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS), will take decisive steps to expose and punish corrupt activities and reform institutions to make them stronger and more transparent. Fighting corruption and promoting good governance is a fundamental priority of this administration."

Public servants must be resolute in stamping out corruption, and in creating a culture of service delivery and excellence. "There is a lot of work being done by government and its partners to fight this scourge, and we are confident that we will see more convictions in corruption related cases. We applaud the Special Investigative Unit and the judicial system for their sterling work," added Minister Gungubele.

Government will not deter in its effort to break the cycle of corruption and build a better tomorrow, as it is one of the greatest impediments to the country's growth and development. Corruption has taken a great toll on our society and on our economy. Therefore, the success of the fight against corruption depends on the involvement of all citizens.

Minister Gungubele said: "As a society we must not allow corruption to take place. It is up to each one of us to act with integrity at all time, and to be responsible and honest. We are making progress in addressing corruption in the country. By working together, we can ensure that those who are corrupt have no place to hide."